Celaya vs Atlante (0-1): El Potro galloped away in the Semifinals

What a game that was lived tonight in the Miguel Aleman Stadium in Celaya. Ida’s duel in the Semifinals of the Expansion League between the Bulls and Atlante. In a duel of two true animals, the Colts took a 1-0 lead thanks to the annotation of Ramiro Costa.

Due to problems with the electric power supply, the game suffered a pause from 20 minutes. At 27 ‘, Mario Terrazas Chávez stopped the actions after one of the lamps that illuminated the field went out.

Once lthe lights came back to be turned on, the whistler called the footballers and the match continued.

Before the inconvenient, Costa opened the scoring with a header to the corner kick charged by Christian bermudez well placed in the area. The Barça player beat William Allison under the three sticks.

A garrafal falla of Humberto “Gansito” Hernández I was giving the draw to the Bulls, but fortunately Jonathan Sánchez got in the way of the ball to avoid what could be the tie.

Once the game was suspended and reactivated, Atlante had the chance from enlarge your lead, Armando Escobar could not effectively define a center of Costa.

For the final stretch, two goals from Celaya were well annulled out of place. One of them before the end of the first half and the other at the last minute.

The Actions They were well evaluated by the standard bearers, Thus, the locals could not tie the score, so for the Vuelta they will have to come back on the field of Azulgrana Stadium this Sunday, December 12 and so define the Expansion League Final, because the first finalist will be known on Saturday 11 of the duel between Dorados and Tampico Madero.