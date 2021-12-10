Checo Pérez, fifth in second practice for the Abu Dhabi GP

Checo Pérez and RB must find a better rhythm on one lap; apparently they have it for the race; remember that Star + will have a free pass this weekend, subscribe here

Mercedes paired the fight with Red bull in practice two for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix by finishing in first position with Lewis hamilton, who was the fastest of the day with a 1: 23.691, while Max verstappen finished fourth and the Mexican Checo Pérez in fifth place. That in terms of a lap.

With almost half a session elapsed Checo Pérez He came out of the top 10 and moved up to 14th on the medium compound, while his fastest-time rivals used the soft compound.

Checo Pérez during the second free practice for the Abu Dhabi GP at Yas Marina. Getty

The Austrian team was slow to find the best configuration, but once it was done they began to improve times, especially in the race simulation, where they were better than the German team.

It was until after 30 minutes of activity that the man from Guadalajara came out of the pits with the red rubber, a situation that allowed him to start climbing positions again and register a time of 1: 24.691 on the stopwatch, which placed him in seventh place. 657 tenths of the leader, at that time, Esteban Ocon.

Checo Pérez He improved again with the passing of the laps and took fourth place with a 1: 23.400, remaining only behind his teammate and leader of the championship, Max Verstappen.

Red Bull was better in the final minutes of the sessionn, when they had the best race pace on the 5,281-meter track, with Verstappen registering the best pace with a 1: 28.1 in simulation, followed by Checo Pérez, who was two tenths slower. Both held an advantage of three tenths over Hamilton and five over Bottas.

The unexpected pilot within the fight they have Red Bull and Mercedes it was Esteban Ocon, who finished in second place with a 1: 24.034, followed by Valtteri Bottas.

The session ended with a crash in the last minute of Kimi raikkonen, who lives his last race in his long career in Formula 1, and destroyed the front and rear of his Alfa Romeo.