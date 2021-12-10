Chelsea scorer Sam Kerr knocks down intruder who entered the court and receives ovations

Sam Kerr knocks down an intruder who entered the field during the game between Chelsea and Juventus for the Women’s Champions League. (Photo: Getty Images)

Sam Kerr, one of the best footballers in the world and current Chelsea player, once again received all the applause for her behavior on the pitch. This time it was different: a man invaded the pitch to take a selfie and it took a long time. Until the captain of the Australian team took matters into her own hands, knocked him down and generated a wave of applause.

Chelsea played a game for the European Champions League against Juventus of Italy and an unknown entry onto the pitch to take a photo with Chelsea defender Magdalena Eriksson.

Amid the boos from the crowd, the young man stayed on the court too long and the assistants began to boo and insult the intruder.

Kerr, showing why she is the only footballer to win the Golden Shoe in three different leagues on three continents, became the savior again.

The 28-year-old scorer threw him to the ground with her shoulder and received the approval of the entire public attending the game.

The referee did not think it was an appropriate way to react and gave her yellow, but her coach, Emma Hayes, praised her for her courageous action.

Sam Kerr receives a yellow card for knocking down an intruder who entered the field during the game between Chelsea and Juventus for the Women’s Champions League. (Photo: Getty Images)

“He could have waited until the end to get a photo if he really wanted one. Aside from the jokes, we have to think about the safety of the players as well,” Hayes said.

“It should serve as a reminder to everyone, in the stadiums and with the authorities: we must put the protection of the players first,” he argued.

Tweet taken from Twitter account @ Bcoxy2012

VIDEO: Subject pretends to be hit by a car to extort money from the driver