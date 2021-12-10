Chisme No Like exposes the photograph that would confirm the romance between Toni Costa and “La Bichota”, Evelyn Beltrán

In Today’s program, Gossip no like confirmed his research on the love affair of Toni Costa with Evelyn Beltrán, who they also call “La Bichota”. For months the program led by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain argued that the former de Adamari Lopez he had found love in this woman of great beauty.

On the Instagram of the Univision choreographer, you can already see the model’s likes in the images that Tony Costa shares on his social network. But today, in addition, Javier and Elisa shared a series of photos where you can see that Tony Evelyn shares the table with a Zumba team, while they interlock their hands. For Gossip No Like they are clear: they are a couple. This makes it official.

This is why many said that it was not Adamari López who left Toni Costa. “The bad tongues” said that the Spanish left her because he had already started an affair with Evelyn Beltrán. While others say that Ada discovered them and decided that this was not going to be tolerated. For many this only confirms that Toni was indeed unfaithful.

Beyond judging what some might say is good or bad, others have limited themselves to congratulating Alaïa’s father, because they affirm that he was always a good father, who was also a great couple for Adamar. That he always helped and tried, in addition to defending her at all times, especially when they offended or insulted her for her body. Thus making him a constant bullying on social networks, where he never hesitated to speak up and shut up anyone who wanted to offend them or hurt his family.

Today they are separated. Adamari has said ad nauseam that there is no possible reconciliation, and Toni seems to have more than assimilated him in the arms of Evelyn Beltrán.

Adamari published a video a few hours ago on Instagram and for Gossip No Like this message is a hint for Toni Costa, while others take it more towards Olga Tañón.

