Chosen by Miami in the 2021 Draft to follow in 2022

Watson’s professional debut was interrupted by a hamstring injury after just eight games. The 18-year-old infielder suffered a few days later and lost four weeks to a 2nd Degree jerk. As a result, the organization saw only a taste of Watson’s talent: He hit .394 / .524 / .606 with three doubles, two triples and four con in nine games in the Florida Complex League. He also had more walks traded than strikeouts against older opponents for nearly two years.