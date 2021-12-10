Chucky Lozano lost a tooth and could have a broken nose

Napoli’s Mexican forward suffered the injuries after colliding with a defender in the game against Leicester City

The Mexican striker, Chucky lozano, could have suffered a nasal septum fracture due to the shock he suffered in the match against him Leicester city by the last date of the Group Phase of the Europa League.

According to Daniel Martínez, correspondent for ESPN in Italy, he mentioned that the footballer suffered loss of a tooth and is currently being valued.

Chucky Lozano left the game against Leicester City after receiving a severe blow to the face. Getty Images

“We have been able to gather some unofficial news that confirm the loss of a tooth. A fracture of the nasal septum is feared,” he said in his account of Twitter.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

In the same way, he mentioned that the soccer player is being practiced neck studies due to the blow he suffered against Wilfred Ndidi’s leg and which led to Lozano leaving the field at minute 40.

“In addition, controls are made on the neck. Official news will arrive when the results of the exams are known.”

The former Pachuca and PSV player put his hands to his face showing signs of great pain from the blow. The medical team quickly entered the field of play and after analyzing the condition of the Mexican they decided to put a neck brace on her and take it in the assistance cart.

The blow he suffered Chucky lozano on the Europa League It is reminiscent of the injury he suffered in the opening match of the 2021 Gold Cup. That mishap caused the Mexican striker to miss the tournament and spend several weeks in rehabilitation.