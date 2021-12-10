This Friday the Selection Colombia announced that planning for 2022 has already begun, a crucial year with the tie still to be completed and a goal of going to Qatar in December to play the Cup of World.

As part of that preparation, a friendly was announced with the Honduran National Team that directs Hernán Darío ‘el bolillo’ Gómez, on January 16, before the return of the South American World Cup qualifier.

“This match will serve as preparation for the FIFA World Cup qualifying games Qatar 2022 that the Colombian team will play between the last week of January and the first of February against Peru and Argentina, “the statement said.

The game will be played in Fort Lauderdale, United States, at a time to be defined.

Party information

Colombia vs. Honduras

Date: Sunday, January 16, 2022

Time: To be defined

Stadium: DRV PNK Stadium

City: Fort Lauderdale, USA

