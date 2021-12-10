Colombians classified in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League | Colombians Abroad

Admin 14 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 20 Views

This Thursday the group stage of the three European competitions came to an end: Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. Several surprises between classified and eliminated.

Below we bring you the balance of the Colombians and their situation in each competition.

Champions

– Juan Guillermo Cuadado: the Antioqueño will be the only Colombian representative in the final phase of the most important tournament in the ‘Old Continent’. Juventus finished first in Group H with 15 points.

* Éder Álvarez Balanta’s Brujas finished in Group A and was therefore eliminated from any competition.

Europa League

Those who come from the Champions group stage:

– Luis Díaz and Matheus Uribe: Porto’s players finished third in their group in the Champions League and therefore entered the preliminary round of the Europa League. Something like 16th finals.

– Frank Castañeda and Danilo Arboleda: The surprising Sheriff’s stars also finished third in their group and will now seek to continue making Europa League history.

– Duván Zapata and Luis Fernando Muriel: one of the hits of the Champions League. Atalanta was third in their group and therefore also made it to the preliminary phase of the Europa League.

– Wilmar Barrios: As in the previous cases, the midfielder will play this tournament for having finished third in the group with Zenit.

Those who played the Europa League group stage:

– Rafael Santos Borré: He is the only Colombian with a fixed place in the round of 16, thanks to the fact that his team, Eintracht Frankfurt, was first in their area.

– Alfredo Morelos: He will play the preliminary round of the competition against one of the third Champions League teams due to the fact that he finished second in his group with Rangers.

– David Ospina: As with Morelos, the Colombian goalkeeper will play the preliminary phase due to the second place of his Naples.

* KRC Genk by Jhon Janer Lucumí, Carlos Cuesta and Daniel Muñoz was last in Group H and therefore is out of any European competition.

Conference Legue

– Luis Sinisterra: the winger has a direct place in the round of 16 because his team, Feyenoord, won their group.

– Kevin Medina: he will have to play preliminary round to the round of 16 with Qarabag because his team was second in the group.

– Dávinson Sánchez case: The match between Tottenham and Rennes was suspended due to covid-19 infections in the English box. Thus, the Colombian has a chance to reach the preliminary round of the contest as long as he wins his duel, any other result leaves him eliminated.

* Luis Carlos Murillo finished third in Group A with HJK and was eliminated from any possibility to continue in the competition.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Marcelo Flores warned Gerardo Martino in the Mexico National Team and thanked the fans

Marcelo Flores surprised Gerardo Martino with a message about his future in the Mexico National …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved