Companies prepare for 2022 their biggest salary increases in more than a decade, according to survey | Univision Money News

Workers in the United States will see in 2022 its biggest pay hikes in more than a decade, according to a survey in which dozens of companies were asked about their plans for the coming year.
Those companies said they plan to raise their budgets for salaries by 3.9%, the highest percentage since 2008, reflected the report from the industry group The Conference Board.
And they will do so for two main reasons: the fierce competition in the market for hiring workers —Which makes companies offer juicier rewards to attract them— and inflation at three-decade highs that has not shown signs of giving in any time soon.
These are factors that have weighed so much on the labor market this year, an atypical one due to the pandemic, that the group decided to update the survey it had carried out in April in November. Also encouraged by the accelerated wage increases that have been observed in the last six months.
“This rise was especially strong in workers under 25 years of age or in people who changed jobs in the last year,” the report says. “This suggests that much of the rapid rise in wages has been among those who have recently been hired,” he adds.
They are workers who are looking for better opportunities, more job flexibility or better pay amid the impact of the pandemic. In fact, the numbers of employees who quit their jobs touch a historical record and that leads companies to raise their wages faster than before so as not to lose more workers.
As recent as this Wednesday, a government report illustrated the situation in the US labor market that has been dubbed “the great resignation.” 4.2 million people left their jobs in October, very close to the record of 4.4 million resignations the previous month, while 11 million positions remain open waiting to be filled.
They envision that panorama to be maintained for now.
“The severe shortage of workers is likely to continue throughout 2022. In that time, the average rise in wages would remain well above 4%. The wages of new hires and workers in positions (that require) manual labor ( what in English they call blue-collar) will rise at a higher rate than the average, “the group’s report predicted.
Inflation and higher wages “feed” each other
To this is added the inflation factor, which stood at 7.8% at an annualized rate in October, the highest since 1982. And that with the problems in the supply chains would not give way soon, so much so that the head of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell has stopped talking about a “temporary” price hike and suggested that the US central bank will advance some measures to control it.
Persistently accelerating inflation can pressure companies to adjust their policies to take into account how much it rises – and eats up wages – when calculating their wages.
The problem is that higher wages drive consumption and with it prices. “It is a wage-price spiral, in which higher prices and higher wages feed each other, leading to an accelerated increase in both,” the report explains.
“In this context, the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates more times than the two increases that the market anticipates for now for 2022,” he says.
Note: The Conference Board detailed that 240 companies completed its survey between November 8 and 19, 2021. More than half of those that responded to its survey have more than 10,000 workers.