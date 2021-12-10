Confirm several cases of the omicron variant in New York

Several cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus have been detected in New York, health authorities announced Thursday, including a man who attended an anime convention in Manhattan late last month and who tested positive for the variant when he returned to your home in Minnesota.

In addition to the convention attendee, who was vaccinated against COVID-19, health authorities said tests showed that five other people who recently contracted COVID-19 had the new mutation.

Among them was a person from the city’s suburbs on Long Island who recently traveled to South Africa. The omicron was also confirmed in residents of Brooklyn and Queens and another case possibly linked to a trip.

Gov. Kathy Hochul told a news conference with New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio that authorities were still gathering details about the cases, but that “there is no reason to be alarmed.”

“We just want to make sure that people are aware of the information when we receive it,” added the governor.

Mayor de Blasio said that the geographic spread of the positive cases indicated that the variant still carried out “community spread” in the city and was not linked to any other event.

The news broke a day after the United States announced that its first case of the variant had been detected in California, in a person who had recently traveled to South Africa.

Authorities reported another case Thursday: a Colorado woman who recently traveled to southern Africa.

The Anime NYC 2021 convention held November 19-21 had about 50,000 attendees, according to event organizers. All those who attended were asked to wear a mask and show proof that they received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Authorities in New York reported that they were working to track down attendees at the convention, which was held at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center as New York City prepared to hold the annual Thanksgiving Day parade. from Macy’s and to greet crowds of tourists after the United States let in vaccinated foreign travelers.

Authorities in the city of 8.8 million people said they knew it was only a matter of time before the new variant was detected in the city. The city’s Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi asked people who attended the convention to undergo a coronavirus test.

“This is due not only to people traveling to southern Africa or to other parts of the world where the omicron has already been identified,” Chokshi said Thursday.

The Minnesota man began exhibiting mild symptoms on November 22. He was vaccinated and received a booster dose in early November, according to health authorities in his home state. She was tested for COVID-19 on November 24 and her symptoms have already subsided, authorities added.

___

The Associated Press journalists Marina Villeneuve in Albany, New York; Doug Glass in Minneapolis; Dave Kolpack in Fargo, North Dakota and Gretchen Ehlke in Milwaukee contributed to this report.