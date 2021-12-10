Covers up to 500 m2 with WiFi for less than 100 euros

WiFi Mesh Tenda MW6 Nova system
The Tenda MW6 Nova WiFi Mesh system has a wireless connection that covers more than 500 square meters to which we can add up to 9 nodes to achieve a coverage of more than 1,000 m2. A set of three units It has a price of 97.51 euros, 43% cheaper than its usual price, giving us the possibility of covering up to 500 m2 for less than 100 euros. The main characteristics of this Wi-Fi Mesh system are that it is simultaneous dual band with Wi-Fi AC1200, this means that we can achieve speeds of up to 300Mbps in the 2.4GHz band, and a speed of up to 867Mbps in the 5GHz band.
The technology tenda beamforming mesh It offers powerful and reliable network signals and is designed for multi-room spaces and homes. It has a network name (ssid) that allows us to move it from one room to another without losing the connection due to continuous roaming. On the other hand, it has a simple and elegant design that we can integrate anywhere in our office or home.
WiFi Tenda app
Through the Tenda Wi-Fi application we can establish guest access, block devices, parental controls and / or give priority to the devices that interest us on the network. This WiFi Mesh system supports up to 90 devices connected simultaneously thanks to the MU-MIMO technology, which makes it a good option to have a good connection in office environments.
Each unit communicates with the others to offer a seamless connectivity experience. Each device with a WiFi connection will connect to the node with the strongest signal when we are on the move.
To provide a secure network, use WPA2-PSK to encrypt the password of Wi-Fi in order to protect our network and connected devices from hacker attacks.
In addition, it also allows us to manage the connection time of the smallest of the house and control the contents to which they have access in a comfortable and simple way through the application. Finally, this WiFi Mesh system is compatible with Alexa with which we can use different applications and compatible smart devices.
