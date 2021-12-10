Cristian Castro is moved like a child by THIS gift from his mother

Cristian Castro recently celebrated his 47th birthday, his millions of followers wrote their best wishes for this new year and his mother Veronica Castro In addition to dedicating some beautiful words to him, he also sent her a special gift.

The interpreter of “Azul” boasted in a photograph from the recording studio that his mother bought him an expensive cell phone. “BAM. A super iPhone 13 birthday!!! Infinite thanks to the best mother who is my everything @vrocastroficial “, published the artist next to the image.

In the comments appeared Veronica to reiterate the affection he has for him “Happy birthday LOVE I just want you to be happy and thank GOD and keep giving beautiful feelings with your voice,” said the singer and actress.

“El gallito feliz” and Verónica have a very good relationship, he is a very spoiled son, sometimes the former participant of “La Casa de las Flores” accompanies him to concerts in various squares in Mexico, just as he did in the tour titled “Cristian Castro: Hits Tours and Tributes to Juan Gabriel Y Jose jose.

Another of the gifts the musician received was a message from Rafaela castro, daughter that I procreate with Paola Eraso, a young Colombian who is not in the show. The little girl dedicated a very tender composition to her father that is dedicated to nature, according to the explanation she gave before playing the musical instrument.

Cristian Castro’s birthday was on December 8 and the singer Manoella Torres was also added to the congratulations. “Congratulations! Best wishes dear @cristiancastropop ”.

Although the intimate life of Cristian castro It has been full of ups and downs, he is one of the singers with the most privileged voices in Mexico, he has created important hits such as “Por amarte asi”, “Yo quiero” and “No eres”.

