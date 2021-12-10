Cuba aspires to receive more than 2 million tourists in 2022

The Cuban government is confident in the gradual recovery of the tourism sector on the island, after the reopening to leisure and flights since last November 15. With this impulse, plus the millionaire investments in the construction of hotels throughout the country, they aspire to receive more than 2 million tourists in 2022.

So far Russia remains the main source of tourists to the country, with flights to dissimilar Cuban airports such as Cayo Coco, Havana or Varadero, from multiple Russian companies such as Aeroflot, Nordwind or Azur Air. These will be maintained throughout the first quarter of the next period. In addition, Canada will also increase connections.

Juan Carlos García Granda, Minister of Tourism of Cuba, specified that reaching the same figure of 2.5 million visitors does not depend only on the island, but on the global vaccination rate and on how much the emergence of new variants or the increase in cases in different nations.

According to the official press, García Granda’s statements were made during the Third Gaviota Destinations Tourist Exchange, which is based in the northern keys of Villa Clara, especially Santa María. He said that now with the stated purpose, it only remained to restore the confidence of travelers in Cuban health and promote the destination of Cuba globally.

MORE HOTEL INVESTMENTS IN CUBA

During November, more than 50 thousand international visitors arrived in the country, with Russia at the head of the country, displacing Canada, which remained with travel restrictions until a few months ago. However, companies such as Air Canada, Air Transat or Westjet continue to expand their offers and tourist packages with Cuba.

Precisely due to the increase in foreign travelers, the Cuban government assured that investments in its hotel network will grow. For example, for next year they advanced constructive improvements in three hotels in the Cuban capital such as the Nacional, the Tryp Habana Libre, and the Riviera Hotel. They will add another 4 thousand rooms in other hotel investments.

Finally they assured that for the attention to tourists there will be four hotels-hospitals in the keys of Villa Clara, Varadero, Havana and Holguín, with all the comfort and professional medical attention.