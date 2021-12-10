Cuba provides refuge to Iván Márquez

The leader of the dissident group of the FARC, Iván Márquez, fled to Cuba to protect his life after two of his lieutenants in the movement that abandoned the peace process were assassinated in Venezuela, reported the former Colombian ambassador to the United States, Francisco Saints.

The statement by Santos, who spoke in Miami in a forum on relations between the United States and Latin America, coincide with press reports published in Colombia, indicating that Márquez was cornered in Venezuela, being persecuted by the same forces that killed his lieutenants. earlier this week.

Darío Velásquez, alias “El Paisa” and Henry Castellanos Garzón, alias “Romaña were killed on December 5 in the Venezuelan state of Apure in two different ambushes perpetrated by other dissident factions of the FARC that dispute the group headed by Márquez el control of drug trafficking operations in Venezuela, reported the Colombian authorities.

According to Colombian press reports, Marquez was facing a desperate situation in Venezuela. “He feels cornered, even lost, and began in the last 72 hours a series of desperate moves to try to save his life,” reported the newspaper El Combiano, citing sources on both sides of the border.

“Using the coves full of dollars that he has managed to accumulate since his return to illegality – in the second half of 2019 – and the influence that he still has in a drug trafficking sector, he is trying to forge alliances to guarantee his safety. Their currency is money and cocaine, “added the newspaper.

Versions of Márquez’s desperate situation were confirmed on Friday by Santos, an influential Colombian politician and journalist, who said he had news that the guerrilla leader had managed to escape.

“Today Ivan Marquez is a refugee in Cuba,” Santos said during the forum organized by the Inter-American Institute for Democracy. “This is a man who rejected the peace process, a peace process of which Cuba is the guarantor, obviously they kill two of his henchmen and he runs to Cuba and Cuba receives him.”

The fact that Havana has received him, after he had broken with the peace process, speaks of the solidarity they have between them (the leftist movements), where in international spaces they act as a bloc “, unlike what it happens with the leaders of Latin American democracies, he emphasized.

Márquez, who has on his head a $ 10 million reward offered by the United States for information leading to his capture, had led the guerrilla delegation in the peace negotiations with the Colombian government that took place in Havana.

The process led to the signing of a treaty in 2016, which is still in force, but Márquez broke with the process, taking up arms again in 2019 and resuming drug trafficking operations in partnership with the so-called Cartel de los Soles in Venezuela. .

The control of the lucrative drug business in Venezuela, however, led to the breaking of the control that Marquez exercised over the organization, and the FARC dissidents caused an internal war between the different sectors.

