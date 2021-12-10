date, time and venue of the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League

2021-12-09

A new season of Champions League has reached its breaking round. After the end of the group stage on Wednesday, it remains to be seen how, when and who will play the first knockout round of the tournament. The round of 16 will be held in February 2022, but first we will have to know how they will develop, that is why the UEFA will hold the draw for the round of 16 before. The party where the top 16 will be paired up will take place at the entity’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Monday, December 13, at 5 am Honduras time, 12 noon local time.

How will the raffle take place? The winners of each group are seeded, while the second classified of each group are not; they will pair up with each other. 15 teams have qualified so far. Teams from the same country will not be able to face each other until the next instance. – Series heads Ajax (HOL,) Bayern Munich (ALE), Juventus (ITA), Liverpool (ING), LOSC Lille (FRA), Manchester City (ING), Manchester United (ING), Real Madrid (ESP). -Group seconds Atlético (ESP), Benfica (POR), Chelsea (ING), Inter (ITA), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Salzburg (AUT), Sporting Lisbon (POR) Villarreal (ESP). The first leg of the round of 16 will be played on February 15/16/22/23, and the return leg will be played on March 8/9/15/16. All games will start at 1:00 pm Honduras, 9 pm local time.

For these 180-minute matches, the away goal rule no longer applies on aggregate, in case the tie is tied after regulation time and overtime, it will be defined by penalty kicks. The draw that will give way to how the path from the quarterfinals to the semifinals and final will unfold will be held on Friday, March 18. The contest ends on May 28, 2022 at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg, Russia. – Probable match – The Spanish statistician, Alexis Martín Tamayo, known as Mister Chip, announced which is the most likely key to be matched for the round of 16. “Regardless of what happens tomorrow at Atalanta-Villarreal, the most likely pairing of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw will be Real Madrid-Chelsea (With 28% or 32%, depending on whether Villarreal loses or does not lose on Thursday) ”, he reported.