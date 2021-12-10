Daughter of Alejandro Sanz wears a tiny bikini and fans applaud her

The fame of Alejandro Sanz it is inevitable and exposure to your private life as well. Recently, her first daughter Manuela uploaded a sensual photo to her social networks where she appeared in a black swimsuit in which her figure can be clearly seen.

The 20-year-old captured the attention of her almost 100,000 followers, who did not stop commenting on her messages of support and compliments on her Instagram profile. Although several of those writings were to praise her beauty, other Internet users began to compare the similarity of the blonde with the Spanish.

“You’re beautiful. End ”,“ Beautiful ”,“ How beautiful is my girl ”, were some of the texts that were left to the first-born of the author of ‘My friend’. It should be remembered that Manuela is the result of her relationship with the Mexican model Jaydy Mitchel, who is currently the wife of soccer player Rafael Márquez.

“That little face of your father. Beautiful! ”,“ You are a photocopy of your father ”,“ Simply gorgeous. The living portrait of your father “, were other comments from fans. Also, the main reason that the 20-year-old girl uploaded that photo was to promote the sensual swimsuits of Ana Paula Ruíz, a Mexican firm.

Alejandro Sanz in mourning

Regarding his father, he is very sad of spirits after two weeks ago he had to say goodbye to one of his closest relatives, such as his cousin David. “It is difficult for me to speak when helplessness and grief invade me. Today the world would be more beautiful and generous if it had kept you with us, your family, your friends and all those who love you unconditionally, “he said.

“Who knows me knows that for me, my family, my clan, it is my everything. And this all is incomplete. I don’t know if hope has played a trick on us … or it was you, holding on to life with all your strength and heart. That’s why it’s so hard for us to say goodbye to you, David, my cousin. My dear cousin. A wonderful being with whom everything I shared was good, “he said on his Instagram account with the aim of expressing his pain.

At the end of the photo carousel, he assured that “we are what we leave in people’s hearts”, in order to honor his death.