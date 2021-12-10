David Benavidez’s father explodes against Canelo: don’t be an asshole

The father of David benavidez He did not beat around the bush and criticized Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez for dodge a fight everyone “wants to watch” against his scion at 168 pounds; even Jose Benavidez Sr, went further and accused the Canelo Team of only going in search of the business and turn a deaf ear to what boxing lovers want to see.

In addition, Joseph noted that If Canelo decides to elude David as he has been up to now, then always there will be a stain on your careeras he will be remembered for having fled from David benavidez.

“Well, honestly, what I think is why are you going to get on a cruise if you have David Benavidez. Shut the people up, Mayweather thinks it’s a great fight, Oscar de la Hoya, Julio César Chavez the Mexican Legend, Mike Tyson… and a lot of people want to watch this fight between Canelo and David Benavidez.

“It’s a very dangerous fight for us too. Canelo is pound for pound, a very disciplined, difficult fighter, a fighter who is killing everyone … I think that if David is as easy as they think, why not shut up and get on to another division and end everything, but I believe that before going up to another division or leaving the belts vacant, there is and always will be that he ran to David Benavidez, “he said. the father of the Mexican American boxer, for the Spanish Boxing Association.

This is how David Benavidez fights

Jose Benavidez Sr questioned that the Canelo is climbing to the cruise division to fight against an unknown opponent, such as the Nigerian Ilunga Makabu; before it, considered that it is only for a question of money.

“If you are going to fight a Cruise Ship, why don’t you fight a cruise ship we know. Nobody knew that boy and I think this is business, and at the end of the day they are looking at it as a business and they know they can hit this African and I think that if they thought it was a difficult fight they would not fight because it is too heavy, it is something ridiculous, it is two or three categories up, “he added.

“Don’t be assholes”

Benavidez Sr finally exploded when asked if he considers that the Canelo Alvarez He took advantage of the fact that his son had lost the scepter at 168 pounds previously, to go later to conquer the division if to face his offspring.

“I will be honest, I’m not going to go with blowjobs, don’t be assholes. Because when David Benavidez was the WBC 168-pound champion We contacted each other to do that fight at 168 and he was not interested, tell me why?. And as soon as David does not give the two pounds and leaves the belt vacant, now they are interested in fighting for the belt. Then, As I told you, why do they act assholes and go around saying that David does not have the experience, which does not deserve it. As I say, this is business“, he finished.