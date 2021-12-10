David Vélez: his fortune after the Nubank IPO in New York – Business – Economy

Nubank, the Brazilian digital bank, debuted this Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange in style.

The fintech raised $ 2.6 billion in an initial public offering on Wall Street, selling 289 shares and closing at a value of $ 10.33 per share.

Those good numbers made Nubank reach a capitalization of 48,000 million dollars and position itself as the most valuable financial entity in Latin America, exceeding the 37,000 million that Itaú bank achieved.

Undoubtedly, the IPO was very prominent and its founders (2013), the Colombian David Vélez, the American Edward Wible and the Brazilian Cristina Junqueira, will be positively affected.

Fortunes

According to Bloomberg estimates, Colombian Velez’s stake in the company is now worth $ 11 billion.

While that of Junqueira is 1,500 million dollars.

The Class B shares, with 20 votes each, compared to one of the Class A shares sold in the IPO, will give Vélez 75% of the voting power of the company. Junqueira will control 9.3% of the voting power.

It must be said that some specialized media, such as the case of Forbes, have already assured that Vélez became, after the opi, the richest Colombian, with a net worth of 10.2 billion dollars.

The idea of ​​creating Nubank came when Vélez, who spent two years at Sequoia (a venture capital company), had a grueling experience opening a bank account in Brazil.

The Colombian recruited Junqueira, who had just worked in Itaú’s credit card unit, to help him create an alternative.

And that’s where Nubank was born, providing easy-to-use financial products with relatively low fees.

Currently, it operates in Mexico, Brazil and Colombia and has around 50 million clients.

“We seek to provide alternatives to consumers and bank the entire population of Latin America, with some 200 million people who do not have access to financial services,” Velez told the agency ‘EFE’.

The future

According to SoftBank Group, Nubank can have between 100 million and 150 million customers in five years and be worth up to 300,000 million dollars.

The company will also use IPO revenues to drive expansion in Mexico and Colombia, while also boosting acquisitions, Velez himself said in an interview.

“The company has no current plans to expand beyond those three countries,” he said. “We believe there is an opportunity to begin to consolidate the fintech market in the countries in which we operate,” he added.

As a result of its larger clientele, caused in large part by the pandemic, Nubank has increased its income to $ 1 billion in the first nine months of 2021, although its losses amount to $ 99.1 million, according to the documents delivered to the regulator.

In 2020, 2019 and 2018 it also had losses, of 171.5 million, 92.5 million and 28.6 million, respectively.

In this regard, Vélez pointed out that the company makes profits in Brazil, where the operation “is profitable.”

After Wall Street, Nubank debuts this Friday on the Sao Paulo Stock Exchange through Brazilian certificates of deposits (BDRs), in what is the spearhead of a “gigantic financial education program” that begins with its own clients in Brazil .

Nubank bought the EasyInvest brokerage platform last year and today presents it integrated into its mobile app under the name NuInvest. There, 8 million clients will receive a free BDR, an “ambitious move” to attract Brazilians to the stock market, Vélez said.

PORTFOLIO, EFE AND BLOOMBERG