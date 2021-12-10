David Vélez: the richest man in Colombia – Financial Sector – Economy

Following Nubank’s IPO on Wall Street, its CEO and founder, David Velez, he became the richest Colombian in the world yesterday, according to Forbes.

With this exit, the company achieved a valuation of 48,000 million dollars and positioned itself as the most valuable financial entity in Latin America.

With this, the patrimony of Paisa Vélez, according to estimates Forbes, reached 10.2 billion dollars with just 40 years. This makes him the Colombian with the greatest fortune.

Who is Vélez?

He was born in Medellín (Antioquia) but his residence is fixed in Sao Paulo (Brazil) where he has built his fortune in the field of fintech (financial technology) and from personal businesses.

He has a Bachelor of Science from Stanford University and an MBA from Stanford University’s School of Business.

He is co-founder and CEO of the digital bank Nubank, based in Sao Paulo. It already has almost 50 million clients between Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

Before Nubank, the Colombian worked in investment banking at Morgan Stanley, private equity at General Atlantic and venture capital at Sequoia.

Currently, he is married to the Peruvian entrepreneur Mariel Reyes, who runs ‘reprograma’, a start up that teaches computer programming to vulnerable women, especially black and transgender women, in Brazil.

Together, a few months ago, they announced that they signed The Giving Pledge initiative in which they promised to donate most of their fortune to help solve social problems in Latin America.

The best ‘fintech’ in Latin America

Nubank began trading yesterday on the NYSE, with a starting price of $ 11.25, 25 percent, above the $ 9 set the night before and which was the most optimistic end of a fork that had previously been lowered.

A week before the debut, as Efe points out, when the fear of the omicron variant of the coronavirus devastated the markets, the company cut its projections of reaching a size of 50,000 million dollars, but some analysts pointed out that it was perhaps due to low demand .

Nothing is further from the truth: this ‘fintech’ created less than a decade ago in Brazil as an alternative to its concentrated banking ecosystem soared on the stock market, surpassing the largest entity in the region, Itaú, and the number two, Bradesco.

