Delta plane made an emergency landing after a passenger attack

(CNN) – A Delta flight, flying from Washington to Los Angeles, made an emergency landing in Oklahoma City Thursday night after a passenger allegedly assaulted two people, authorities said.

“The passenger assaulted a flight attendant,” Oklahoma City Police Capt. Arthur Gregory told CNN. An air marshal aboard Flight 324 was also allegedly assaulted while attempting to subdue the passenger, who was ultimately immobilized.

The Boeing 757-200 plane touched down at Will Rogers World Airport around 7:40 p.m. local time, Gregory said. The suspect, a man in his 30s, was taken off the flight and questioned by the FBI.

The suspect was being held at a local jail overnight, said Gregory, who had no information on the man’s name or the charges he could face. There was no information on the nature of the injuries sustained by the flight attendant and the sheriff on the flight.

Delta Air Lines praised the “swift action and professionalism of the crew and federal air marshals” on the flight. “We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience,” he said.

The flight left Oklahoma City after a delay of about an hour. A video from CNN affiliate KCAL / KCBS showed the plane landing at Los Angeles International Airport at 10:18 pm local time.