Depression cases increase on the island confirms AMSCA

The doctor said that in 2019, before the pandemic, calls reached about 170 thousand, while after the pandemic they were around a record number of 900 thousand calls.

Dr. Carlos Rodríguez Mateo, secretary of the agency.

The cases depression have increased significantly on the island, after the crises suffered by Puerto Ricans in the last two years, the Addiction and Mental Health Services Administration (AMSCA) recognized today.

The secretary of the agency, Dr. Carlos Rodríguez Mateo, told the Journal of Medicine and Public Health that the number of calls to the PAZ emergency line has multiplied dramatically and in most of the cases the patients exhibit symptoms of depression and anxiety.

The doctor said that in 2019 before the pandemic calls reached about 170 thousand, while after the pandemic they were around the record number of 900 thousand calls.

“This year we have about 270 thousand calls, which reveals that the situation continues to be difficult,” said Rodríguez Mateo, admitting that the political crisis caused by the forced departure of former governor Ricardo Rosselló, the pandemic, earthquakes, and damages caused by Hurricane Maria have significantly affected the mental health of Puerto Ricans.

The doctor announced that this Christmas season his agency will pay particular attention to the incidence of depressions in the population. “Many people have lost their loved ones because they died of COVID-19 and others no longer have them physically here because they have left the Island,” he said Doctor Rodríguez a former senator and former mayor.

He recalled that the Behavioral Risk Factors Surveillance System, an instrument of the CDC, has been registering an increase in this disease in Puerto Rico in 2011, it registered a 16% prevalence of depression, and that, by 2014, it increased to 18% .

“This is a very high figure compared to the incidence of this mental illness in adults in the United States, which is 13%, or with respect to the Americas, which is 5% of the population of the entire continent,” said the psychologist. José Pons Madera, president of the Carlos Albizu University, during an interview with the Medicine and Public Health Magazine (MSP).

With the above, the doctor indicates that this high prevalence of affective disorders in Puerto Ricans is worrying, since approximately half are predicted as major depression.

How to diagnose depression?

Pons indicates that there are two ways to detect depression: one is through the collection of symptoms that the person manifests; and another way is observation, frequently used with children and adolescents who cannot verbalize their feelings.

Among other things, the specialist in psychology comments that normally, people begin to present conditions called neurovegetative symptoms that, in the words of Pons, refer to the alteration of basic and biological functions, reflected in fatigue, anhedonia (lack of motivation ), insomnia, concentration problems and loss of appetite.

The second group of affecting symptoms are affective, which is why mental health professionals tend to detect depression, due to sadness “the depressed person almost always has a sad presence and suffer a lot of anguish or anxiety”, manifests.

On the other hand, the specialist argues that there is another group of cognitive symptoms, where there is a group of patients with suicidal, pessimistic ideas and feelings associated with guilt, as well as severe self-esteem problems.

Given this, the president of the Carlos Albizu University warns that, to give a diagnosis of depression, the person must present these symptoms for approximately two weeks.