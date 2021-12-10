Deputies urgently approve the draft General Budget Law for 2022

The Chamber of Deputies approved urgently and in two consecutive readings the draft General State Budget Law for the year 2022.

The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, requested the urgency which was approved with 133 votes in favor and only seven votes against, which allowed the bill to be sanctioned in two readings.

The votes against were limited to a few legislators from the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD) and to Pedro Martínez from Alianza País, a situation that was repeated almost similarly in all the votes.

The budget for next year has an estimate of income and consolidated financial sources for an amount of one trillion two hundred fourteen thousand six hundred six million seven thousand three hundred sixty-nine Dominican pesos (RD $ 1,214,606,007,369), which will be the same as the exemptions.

Another detail to take into account is in article 70 where the issuance of securities to the Executive Branch is authorized for a maximum amount of two hundred eighty-four thousand seventy-nine million three hundred ninety-three thousand three hundred nineteen Dominican pesos (RD $ 284,079,393,319) or its equivalent in foreign currency, to be placed both in the local market and in the international capital market.

On the other hand, Pacheco referred to the additional items requested by the Central Electoral Board, the Public Ministry, explaining that what was previously said by the budget director, José Rijo Presbot, will be maintained.

“The Supreme Court of Justice, after the approval of the last supplementary and reformulated budget, has been granted an additional 2,500 million pesos, 1,500 million to the Public Ministry and 750 million pesos to the JCE,” Pacheco reported.

According to Pacheco, the budget allocations to these institutions will be increased only with the funds granted by the reformulated budget recently approved by Congress.