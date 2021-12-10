Did you hurt him on purpose? Jiménez breaks the silence about what happened with David Luiz

Raúl reveals what happened with David Luiz and what he remembers

December 08, 2021 · 2:25 PM

A blow that was about to truncate the career of Raul Jimenez. The injury that caused him David Luiz It generated the anguish of Mexico, seeing that not only did the best striker in the country fall, but one of our countrymen had a hard time far from our borders.

In the documentary Code Red, published by the BBC in London, Raúl broke the silence and gave details on the subject. In the case of the coup, Raúl related what he remembers, however, the issue of how powerful the coup was, to the point of erasing many moments of the Mexican’s life, draws attention.

In the interview, Raúl confessed that the last memory he has is when he was warming up to play the match against Arsenal, so he has no memory of exactly what happened. Conor Coady, captain of Wolves and who approached Raúl after the impact, said that he heard a confrontation, but that he forgot the subject and went to see the state of health of Jiménez.

How much did Raúl lower his price after the blow that David Luiz gave him?

At that time, the Mexican was living his best moment, so Wolves asked for 100 million euros for his pass, now the athlete, according to the Transfermarkt report, has a price of 28 million euros.