Diego Cocca was blunt against the arbitration critics in the preview of the final between Atlas and Club León

Diego Cocca was concerned about the excessive criticism against arbitration in Liga MX and surprised the fans of Atlas and Club León.

December 09, 2021 · 23:08 hs

Atlas returns to compete for a Liga MX final after 22 years thanks to the leadership of Diego Cocca from the substitute bench, in which he also ended up sending a strong message in favor of arbitration in Mexico.

The Argentine coach was blunt against those critics who destroyed the actions of the referees in the matches for the Aztec tournament in its various editions and sent a message of peace in the preview of the final of the 2021 Apertura Tournament.

“That is what does not work and does not help, when we start talking about refereeing and looking for things that are not, we have to start looking for the football part, the game with Pumas was very good in the football part and we have to stay there “, he assured in the first instance about the role of the referees.

Regarding the episode of Juan Dinenno and his expulsion, Cocca revealed: “I have a relationship with Dinenno, he came to the dressing room, spoke with the player, apologized to Jesus, I think it was Santamaría who accidentally hit Dinenno and I don’t even know He found out that he had hit him, what we have to do is highlight football, the attitudes of the footballers and not question the arbitration decisions “.

Finally, he referred to the final that Atlas and León will play: “It is logical, we understand that overflowing emotions are for the people of Atlas and it is understood, but we are the protagonists and we have to play with a cool head, confirming what we did in the tournament and it is a challenge against a great rival with everything at stake, people are excited, but we on the court must have a cold mind for what the rival poses us, one thing is the people and another is We respect the rival, we know the hierarchy they have, but we believe in ourselves ”.