Diego Vázquez responds to the fans who asked for his “head” the day they lost to Comunicaciones

2021-12-10
Diego Vázquez is a coach who always faces either win or lose, he does not hide like others who only appear in public when they win. That is valued to the Argentine that despite the fact that a part of the Motagua fans have asked for his departure, the South American does not lose the floor and is focused on straightening the boat from Motague.
On his trip to San Pedro Sula, Vázquez explained that now they will have a beautiful opportunity to demonstrate the greatness of blue. He does not lose sight of the fact that the season will be played in five days and he tries to take the pressure off the squad.
Working the mental: “Obviously it was not ideal to lose at home but in the end you always have the expectation of winning it. There are still 90 minutes of the Guatemala game. I understand all that, it has already happened and now we are focused on the local tournament and we have an intact opportunity to win in San Pedro Sula ”.
Difficult to handle the two tournaments: “What happens is that if I say it now they will say that it is an excuse, I already explained it two months ago but I am not going to say anything because they will say that it is an excuse.”
We will see a different Motagua: “We played a good game against Comunicaciones but we failed in definition. Hopefully we are fine to put it against Real Spain “.
Works in definition: “Efficiency has taken its toll on us, having serenity when pushing the ball. It is something very difficult to have to recreate the environment, you have to remember that they are people and that is very difficult. It does not go through working definition that you will be fine; It is one aspect of the training that we do. But it happens more through the tranquility of the forwards to give the pass to the net ”.
Defend Jonathan Rougier: “He has had good games, we always rescue the positive. This is a game of errors where they are going to make mistakes and it will continue to happen, that’s the way it is and all the teams have mistakes ”.
Match rhythm weighs on Motagua: “Everyone wants to play the finals and they want to win them, so it is very imperceptible and we have to know how to make the decisions, but yes, we have had some muscle injuries as a result of physical and mental fatigue.”
Precautions for the game against Real Spain: “We have few precautions because there is no time for anything, just go into the game and play nothing else. That is already a trite topic that is known in advance “.
Ability to win both tournaments: “Let’s hope so, we have 95 minutes to win the game because they always give six minutes added.”
Message to fans: “The entire campus is available. I tell the fans that we all want to win, thank you for supporting those who really support them ”.
And to those who shouted out Diego: “We send love to everyone.”