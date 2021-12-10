Diego Vázquez responds to the fans who asked for his “head” the day they lost to Comunicaciones

2021-12-10

Diego Vázquez is a coach who always faces either win or lose, he does not hide like others who only appear in public when they win. That is valued to the Argentine that despite the fact that a part of the Motagua fans have asked for his departure, the South American does not lose the floor and is focused on straightening the boat from Motague.

On his trip to San Pedro Sula, Vázquez explained that now they will have a beautiful opportunity to demonstrate the greatness of blue. He does not lose sight of the fact that the season will be played in five days and he tries to take the pressure off the squad.

Working the mental: “Obviously it was not ideal to lose at home but in the end you always have the expectation of winning it. There are still 90 minutes of the Guatemala game. I understand all that, it has already happened and now we are focused on the local tournament and we have an intact opportunity to win in San Pedro Sula ”.

Difficult to handle the two tournaments: “What happens is that if I say it now they will say that it is an excuse, I already explained it two months ago but I am not going to say anything because they will say that it is an excuse.”