Do Lucerito Mijares and Mía Rubín have a RIVALISM? This says Andrea Legarreta

Lucerito mijares She has recently been in the midst of some alleged controversies generated from social networks, where some compare and assure her with other daughters of celebrities who are beginning to open the doors in the Mexican entertainment industry. This time rumors arose of an alleged rivalry with Mine rubin, the daughter of Andrea Legarreta, so the driver was in charge of speaking on the subject.

The rivalry that some assure is due to the fact that Lucerito is one of the young promises of music, like Mía, who also seeks to make her way as a singer.

Even the daughter of bright Star Y Manuel Mijares has also been in the midst of rumors that antagonize her with Angela Aguilar, who has become a phenomenon of Mexican regional music with his father, with whom he already shares great stages both in Mexico like in U.S.

The talent of the young women is undoubted, so little by little they begin to stand out in the industry, but are they rivals?

Do Lucerito Mijares and Mía Rubín have a rivalry?

This time she was the host of the morning show “Today” who decided to break the silence and talk about the alleged competition and enmity that exists between Lucerito and Mía, whose career stood out this year with her famous parents who did not hesitate to support them.

“‘You don’t know what love, Mom,’ he told me, there are no fights between them,” said Andrea Legarreta about what Mía Rubín de Lucerito Mijares thought.

This he said when he met her on the traditional show “Las Mañanitas to the Virgin“in which both participate this December 11 along with other artists such as Carlos rivera Y Gala Montes.

Also during a live on their social networks, Mine rubin was also questioned about it and took the opportunity to make it clear that there is no rivalry and you would like to do a duet with the daughter of Lucero and Mijares.

“I do not understand what is the obsession of fighting all the time. She is pure good vibes from all of us trying to support us (…) I love how she sings, I admire her a lot. He has a great voice ”, concluded Mía Rubín.

