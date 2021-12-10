Dominican Republic, another airlift between Cuba and the US

An average of 1,000 daily passengers from Venezuela and Cuba use Las Americas International Airport, from Santo Domingo, capital of the Dominican Republic, as a bridge in transit to the United States or to their respective countries.

This, according to the local newspaper Listin Diario, due to restrictions on flights by US airlines to both territories, which has forced both immigrants and residents abroad to stop in neighboring territories such as Mexico, the Bahamas or Panama in recent years.

After Cuba reopened its airports to commercial flights on November 15, the Dominican airline Air Century increased its weekly frequencies to three between Santo Domingo to Havana, another two to Camagüey, and one from Santo Domingo to Holguín and Santa Clara, respectively, as well as another from Santiago de los Caballeros and Santiago de Cuba.

According to José Gregorio Justo Monegro, administrator of the Dominican air terminal, Most travelers arrive there on Copa Airlines flights from Venezuela and Panama, heading to Miami, and from Cuba to various cities in the United States.

Both Venezuelans and Cubans traveling to their countries of origin from the United States arrive on JetBlue, Delta, American Airlines and United Airlines flights in transit through the Dominican Republic.

There they make connections to cities like Caracas and Havana.

According to Justo Monegro, on the occasion of Christmas the flow of these foreign passengers has increased In transit.

“We are receiving an estimated 1,000 Venezuelan and Cuban passengers in transit every day,” at the Las Américas terminal, he said.

The official stressed the importance of this transfer, since the cargo carried by both Cubans and Venezuelans, consisting of merchandise and electronic items, involve the payment of taxes to the Dominican Customs.