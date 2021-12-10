Don Kelly exits his candidacy for Mets manager

Of the six known candidates for the managerial position of the New York Mets, five have already been interviewed. The other, Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, appears to be out of the game. Kelly has withdrawn your name from consideration for personal reasons.
Presumably, that means he will reprise his role as Derek Shelton’s top lieutenant in the Pittsburgh PNC in 2022 for the third year in a row, looking to help return the Bucs to the fore in the NL Central:
This is not to say that the known group of five interviewees are the finalists for the position. The Mets have an interview with an additional unknown candidate scheduled for tomorrow morning:
It may interest you: MLB Former Tigres player is interviewed for club manager
Donald Thomas Kelly (Don Kelly), 41 years old and 1.93 meters tall, played nine years in the MLB since he retired in 2016. He never wore the colors of the Mets.
Rafael Martinez
I am fond of the King of Sports, especially the Boston Red Sox in MLB and in general all of Mexican baseball. This profession has given me the opportunity to cover major events such as the Caribbean Series, the LMB All Star, LMP (uninterrupted since 2009), signings of important players. I had the chance to attend the 2013 World Classic in Arizona, USA, albeit as a fan. Apart from this beautiful sport, I love basketball, where I have also narrated games and even an NBA friendly 10 years ago, but I carry baseball in my veins. Graduated in Communication Sciences from the Autonomous University of Sinaloa (UAS) , from which I graduated in 2011. I was born in Mazatlán, Sinaloa and started in the world of sports journalism in 2004 in the newspaper El Sol de Mazatlán, where I was a baseball columnist and reporter at the same time. In January 2009 I came to El Debate as a journalist reporter and it was almost six years (in the first stage), until in November 2014 I emigrated to the radio providing my services in Línea Directa-Grupo RSN. My cycle there ended in July 2019 and within days, El Debate gave me another opportunity to work and opened the doors for me again. That is how I came to Al Bat, where I have been since 2019 as a web journalist.
see more