Don Kelly exits his candidacy for Mets manager

Of the six known candidates for the managerial position of the New York Mets, five have already been interviewed. The other, Pittsburgh Pirates bench coach Don Kelly, appears to be out of the game. Kelly has withdrawn your name from consideration for personal reasons.

Presumably, that means he will reprise his role as Derek Shelton’s top lieutenant in the Pittsburgh PNC in 2022 for the third year in a row, looking to help return the Bucs to the fore in the NL Central:

This is not to say that the known group of five interviewees are the finalists for the position. The Mets have an interview with an additional unknown candidate scheduled for tomorrow morning:

It may interest you: MLB Former Tigres player is interviewed for club manager

Donald Thomas Kelly (Don Kelly), 41 years old and 1.93 meters tall, played nine years in the MLB since he retired in 2016. He never wore the colors of the Mets.