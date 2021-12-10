Case Closed: Dr. Polo will arrive with her new program | AFP

The lawyer and also famous television host, Ana María Polo, has been in the show and in the maximum popularity thanks to her program ‘Case closed’, which messed with more than 20 seasons on the television Telemundo, being also reproduced by other channels to an increasing audience.

However, everything has to end, the last episode of the program was recorded in December 2019 and so far it has not been able to be resumed, all due to the global situation that caused everything to stop.

After those two years of waiting, the program does not seem to have a official return, they were asking is in social networks and it is that the recordings of the famous Show.

According to the information that is shared about this issue, it seems that the program will not return and that this recording of 2019 was the last that will be seen in this regard.

Despite the fact that Dr. Polo said see you soon, plans have changed and it seems that we are about to witness a very big change that could be positive or negative depending on how her followers take it.

And is that Ana Maria Polo He decided to express that he will arrive with a new program called Dra. Polo Investiga, which is already on the air and he plans to share a behind-the-scenes video of this new production for us to see.









Until now, it is not known exactly what the details of this new program are, however, if it is known that there will be interviews with different specialists and personalities in the field of family justice, once again, a topic that interests viewers a lot and that the positioned as one of the most important representatives of the aforementioned.

It seems that you will once again value the rights of the Latino community around the world and we will have to wait to see how they become a sure success again.

However, there are already Internet users who do not enjoy this news, many said that the famous Closed Case should return and continue to demand that this project be resumed, however, sometimes these programs have to evolve and come to give impressive unexpected results with their new versions.