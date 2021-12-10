Ed Sheeran and Juanpa Zurita star in unexpected meeting | News from Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- Possibly a meeting that users did not see coming was that of the famous Mexican influencer Juanpa Zurita with iconic British artist Ed Sheeran, who drew the attention of their millions of followers with their new project in which they would have a collaboration.

Fans of the content creator were impressed after seeing a small video in which the interpreter of “Bad Habits” appears, so several they wondered what they were up to and what were they preparing for the Internet users.

From Los Angeles, Juanpa He shared with emotion that he was filming a sketch with Ed SheeranHe even uploaded some behind-the-scenes images of the filming, although he did not elaborate on what it was about.

Today we recorded with @edsheeran a sketch for you. It was good! I climb it over the weekend, “Zurita wrote on his social networks.

Such publications caused a stir among their millions of fans of both celebrities and there were those who assured that they were looking forward to seeing what these celebrities are up to, as no one expected them to meet in any collaboration.

And although neither of the two commented more on their project, there are users who believe that it is possibly some comedy content for the influencer’s channel, who is known for this type of material on his YouTube channel, so it is possible that the video will be uploaded through that platform during the weekend.

Ed Sheeran shows his Christmas spirit

For his part, the British singer has attracted attention on social networks for his latest musical release alongside eccentric Elton John, with whom he collaborated for a Christmas carol, is “Merry Christmas”, which has a fun video clip.

The British came together to celebrate the season that is the favorite of many and together they created a parody of this celebration. And is that both Sheeran and John appeared in a room decorated with Christmas gadgets all types.

On this occasion, the interpreter of “Shape of you” put aside his inseparable guitar to give the instrumental role to his partner on the single, who is at the controls of the piano, as usual.

At the moment, “Merry Christmas” seems to have been well received by the public, since six days after its premiere the clip already has more than 19 million views on YouTube and more than 530 thousand I like it.