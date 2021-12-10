Eddy Reynoso responds to Floyd Mayweather

after the words of the former boxer, Floyd mayweather, about that the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, evades fighting the best boxers, his trainer, Eddy reynoso, He came out to defend his ward and made it clear that now they are at the top.

Eddy Reynoso, spoke about the different opinions around Canelo, especially for the words he said, Floyd Mayweather, that the Mexican evades fighting with the best.

“No champion is easy, to become one you need a lot of things. The downside is that now it turns out that in this age of boxing the challengers are the good guys and the champions are the bad guys. He’s kind of confused. All champions deserve their respect, “he explained. Eddy in interview with FightHub.

In addition, Eddy, I leave a clear message for the detractors of Canelo,

“People did not believe that he was going to be a world champion because of his size and now look at him, he was champion in four divisions and even unified 168 pounds.”

Mauricio Sulaimán defends Canelo from Mayweather doping accusations

Floyd Mayweather, during the week before the fight between, Gervonta davis and Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz, was mentioning that, Canelo, he doped for his fights, something that made a big impact on the world.

Regarding this news, the President of the World Boxing Council, Mauricio Sulaiman, gave his point of view on the controversial words of Mayweather.

