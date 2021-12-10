Eight Latin American and Caribbean countries do not participate in the summit

President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy began Thursday without the presence of eight Latin American and Caribbean countries, an absence that highlights both the decline of democratic values ​​in the region and the challenges of his administration in a crucial area where Setbacks can have an immediate impact on US national security and domestic politics.

Whether due to the autocratic nature of their governments, alleged links to drug trafficking, dubious democratic credentials or attacks on democratic institutions, the governments of Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Bolivia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Haiti have not been invited.

In particular, the absence of the Northern Triangle countries (El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras), a region promoted by the administration as one of its priorities when it took office and at the center of its efforts to contain the increase in irregular immigration , has generated concern.

The former president of Costa Rica, Luis Guillermo Solís Rivera, described it as “doubly worrisome.”

“On the one hand, it ratifies the deterioration of the political systems in the area, which includes autocratic governments, accused of having links with transnational organized crime organizations, or disrespectful of the rule of law and the administration of justice,” he said. “But on the other hand, if the Nicaraguan dictatorship is added to these, it indicates that most of the Central American countries (four out of seven) are already out of favor with the United States.”

That, he added, can “seriously” affect the entire region, especially with regard to the Free Trade Agreement, investments and integration within the framework of the Central American Integration System (SICA).

Solís said the decision, however, is consistent with Biden’s views on how to deal with governments whose practices lack transparency.

But other experts questioned the lack of dialogue with the Northern Triangle nations regarding the summit.

“Nobody expected that Cuba, Venezuela or Nicaragua would be invited to the summit of democracy. All three are dictatorships and commit egregious human rights violations, ”said Michael Shifter, president of the Inter-American Dialogue. But “from the perspective of American politics and the promotion of democracy, the decision to leave out these three governments [del Triángulo Norte] it’s amazing”.

“Of course, their political systems have deteriorated; they have populist and corrupt leaders and criminality is expanding, “he added. But especially in light of the Biden administration’s inclusive approach to extending invitations, stigmatizing them doesn’t make sense. It is difficult to know what the United States wins. Although they have many flaws, they are all important to the United States. “

During his presidential campaign, Biden pledged to invest $ 4 billion in Central America in an ambitious plan to address the root causes of migration. Almost a year after arriving in the White House, the deterioration of the situation in that region has put a question mark on those plans.

By not inviting Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras to the summit, “the administration is sending a signal that the entire Northern Triangle strategy is not working,” said Eric Farnsworth, vice president of the Americas Society / Council of the Americas.

Farnsworth, who hosted Guatemalan President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei in Washington on Tuesday, said that by putting the leaders of Guatemala, El Salvador and the incoming president of Honduras in the same basket as Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, the administration does not “have a very nuanced policy “.

“These are precisely the countries that have the deepest problems and with which the United States really needs to work on issues close to our agenda such as immigration,” he said. “There seems to be a mismatch there.”

At a press conference before the summit, Uzra Zeya, undersecretary for Civil Security, Democracy and Human Rights at the State Department, downplayed the absence of the Northern Triangle countries, saying the invitations do not indicate US approval. .

But then he added that the United States has concerns “regarding the direction of the rule of law and governance and anti-corruption efforts” in those nations.

Brian Nichols, undersecretary of state for the Western Hemisphere, raised some of those concerns at a Senate hearing on US policy toward Latin America and the Caribbean last week.

The official referred to the efforts of Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele to concentrate power and “weaken democratic principles and institutions”; the obstruction by the Guatemalan attorney general of investigations into corruption and violence that preceded the recent elections in Honduras. It was not mentioned that a United States court sentenced the brother of Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández to life for drug trafficking.

Yet at the same Senate Foreign Relations committee hearing, Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine was puzzled by Biden’s snub of the Northern Triangle nations and the absence of consultation from the administration on plans to the top.

“We have invested millions and millions of dollars in this region and yet none of the Northern Triangle nations have been invited to participate,” he said. “I’m a bit surprised they didn’t ask anyone they know in the Senate what we think about the issues that should be addressed at the summit.”

Kaine noted that “much” of the migration crisis at the border and drug trafficking “that plagues our communities” have been driven by instability in the Northern Triangle. “This is generally an important region for us,” he said.

The decision to exclude the Central American nations could also prove “counterproductive,” Shifter said.

“Cooperation with the United States on migration could become more difficult,” he said. “Governments will likely become more defiant toward Washington and move closer to China, which is seeking to gain influence in the region.”

The summit guest list became a headache for the Biden administration, which has been criticized for both excluding and including governments with questionable democratic credentials. The two-day virtual meeting will include live interventions by some of the more than 100 invited foreign leaders.

The State Department said in a statement that the summit aims to set “an affirmative agenda for democratic renewal and together address the greatest threats facing democracies today.” It is not clear what concrete results are expected from the event. The State Department said participating countries are expected to announce “new commitments, reforms and initiatives.”

Observers from Latin America noted that the invitation process has not been consistent and politics could have played an important role.

Nichols repeatedly avoided criticizing Mexico and Brazil, whose populist presidents have been invited to the summit despite concerns about their growing authoritarianism, Mexico’s energy and anti-drug policies and doubts about the fairness of the upcoming elections in Brazil.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has also challenged US policy toward Cuba, extending economic aid to the communist island and providing a high-profile platform for Cuban leader Miguel Díaz-Canel during celebrations of Mexican independence to attack. to the Biden government after the Cuban government’s crackdown on the July 11 protesters.

But on Monday, the Biden administration officially restarted the controversial Migrant Protection Protocols at the southern border to comply with a federal judge’s ruling, for which it needed to obtain Mexico’s support.

Others have doubts about the exclusion of Bolivia, but not Paraguay, which also ranks low in Freedom House’s ranking of democracy-related issues.

And not inviting the president of Guatemala “raises the question:” Is Guatemala less democratic than Mexico? Are they less democratic than Pakistan, which received an invitation? Farnsworth questioned.

“But how do you take this and go to the Summit of the Americas next year without having invited eight countries? That’s almost a quarter of the hemisphere, ”he said. “Who’s even going to be on the guest list? It will be necessary to solve some very real pragmatic problems that I don’t think have been clearly thought out. “

New Jersey Democratic Senator Bob Menéndez, chair of the Foreign Relations Committee, urged the Biden administration to use the summit to address democratic backsliding in the Western Hemisphere which, he said during the hearing, is at “a turning point. critical”.

“The upcoming Summit for Democracy presents an opportunity to unite around a global strategy to confront repressive regimes and strengthen democracies,” he said. “It is my sincere hope that it will produce tangible results.”

This story was originally published on December 9, 2021 11:53 am.

