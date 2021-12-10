El Salvador reports four homicides this Wednesday

At least four homicides have been reported as of this time on Wednesday, December 8, by the National Civil Police (PNC).

The first is about a man identified as Edras Madai Aguirre, alias Pollo. According to the PNC report, the subject was profiled as an active member of a criminal structure that operates in the area.

According to the information, the man was killed in the early hours by unknown subjects, who fled after committing the act. The police officers said they did not know if it was a fight between gangs, or the exact cause of the homicide, but that the case is under investigation.

Until the closing of this note, no arrests related to the crime were reported, however, police sources indicated that they mounted an operation to find those responsible for the act of violence.

We inspected the murder scene in Jujutla, Ahuachapán, the victim was identified as Edras Madai Aguirre, alias Pollo, a gang member of the MS13. – PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV)

Another act of violence occurred in the early hours of the morning where a man identified as José Mauricio Anzora, 42, was murdered, who had gunshot wounds.

The homicide occurred on kilometer 21 of the highway that leads from Redondel Integración to Nejapa, El Conacaste canton. According to documents, he resided in the Vizcarra neighborhood of Ciudad Delgado. The motive for the event is unknown.

We carried out a homicide inspection at km 20, road to Nejapa, San Salvador. The victim has firearm injuries. – PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV)

In addition, the PNC reported the death of a person identified as Ricardo Deras, approximately 45 years old, who was shot dead in the San Miguel Ingenio canton, on the street that leads to the village at Pie de las Cuestas and that connects the municipalities from Metapán and Citalá, Chalatenango.

According to police information, the subject had at least three impacts with a firearm on his back. Unknown subjects intercepted the victim when he was passing through the area. However, the motive for the crime is unknown.

We carry out the inspection of the homicide scene in canton San Miguel, Metapán, Santa Ana, the victim has injuries from a firearm. Operational developing in the area. – PNC El Salvador (@PNCSV)

Likewise, the corpse of Erick Josué Rosales Cruz, 28, who, according to the National Civil Police (PNC), was an active member of a gang that commits crimes in the Anabella neighborhood of Zacatecoluca, was found on the night of Tuesday 7 of December in jute bags, at the main entrance of the Los Ángeles neighborhood, at kilometer 67 of the Litoral highway, a few meters from the local Penitentiary Farm.

“This subject was engaged in the sale and distribution of drugs in the area of ​​the Miramar neighborhood in San Juan Nonualco, where he lived, but he also committed crimes in the Anabella de Zacatecoluca neighborhood,” said a police source.

The deceased had tattoos alluding to a gang on his chest and other decorative tattoos on different parts of his body. The police indicated that sacks full of blood were left at the liberation scene.

“We believe that it is a settling of accounts between the same gang, in this area they only lived to leave him lifeless, so we assume that he was assassinated in another place,” said the PNC source.

Rosales, had a record for the crimes of possession and possession of drugs, aggressive resistance and homicide.

#Peace | A man was assassinated and later thrown from a white vehicle, in jute bags, in the main passage of the Los Ángeles neighborhood, La Lucha canton, a few meters from the prison farm in Zacatecoluca. The deceased has tattoos alluding to gangs pic.twitter.com/leOu2HClTT – LPGDepartments (@LPGDptos)

