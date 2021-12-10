Elizondo Sisters from “Pasión de gavilanes”: who are their children in real life | Danna Garcia | Paola Rey | Natasha Klauss | Telemundo soap operas nnda nnlt | SHOWS

The arrival of the second season of “Passion of Hawks”, Which is scheduled for February 2022, so his followers count the days to see their favorite actors in their leading roles again.

MORE INFORMATION: How the actors of “Pasión de gavilanes” reacted to the death of Sebastián Boscán

As we look forward to the new installment of the hit telenovela being back on Telemundo, we tell you who the real-life children of the actresses who play the Elizondo sisters are.

Let’s not forget that In the plot of 2003 and 2004, Norma comes to have a son by Juan, who was baptized with the name of Juan David Reyes Elizondo, baby that captivated and stole the hearts of viewers.

The Elizondo sisters fell in love with viewers between 2003 and 2004 in “Pasión de gavilanes”, whose second installment arrives in 2022 (Photo: Telemundo)

WHO ARE THE CHILDREN OF THE ELIZONDO SISTERS IN REAL LIFE?

The Elizondo sisters from “Pasión de gavilanes” are interpreted by the Colombians Danna García, Paola Rey and Natasha Klauss, the latter was already a mother when she joined the cast of the telenovela. Find out who the children of the three actresses are.

DANNA GARCÍA – NORMA ELIZONDO

Norma Elizondo in “Pasión de gavilanes” fell in love with more than one with her leading role in the telenovela (Photo: Telemundo)

Danna García, who gave life to Norma Elizondo, became a mother at the age of 39 on July 8, 2017 with the arrival of her son Dante, the result of her relationship with the Spanish writer Iván González. The birth of his little one was in the United States.

Although she is reserved regarding her private life, during the stage of her pregnancy she published several photos of this process to the happiness of her followers.

After giving birth to her only child, the actress, born on February 4, 1978, has shown some photographs of her little one on her social networks.

“We want Dante so much. I prayed and asked a lot [a Dios] to give me the opportunity to have my son and a family. Totally requested and desired. And it came “, he told in an interview to “Sale el sol” in 2018.

PAOLA REY – JIMENA ELIZONDO

Jimena Elizondo in “Pasión de gavilanes” stood out for her role in the telenovela (Photo: Telemundo)

Paola Rey, who played Jimena Elizondo, is the mother of two children: Oliver, her first-born, who was born in July 2013, and Leo, who came to this world in May 2018, who were born as a result of her marriage to the actor Juan Carlos Vargas.

After becoming a mother, raising her children became her priority. “I already think more about them than me. I’m still, obviously, as an actress, but that’s something else “, he told the Colombian program “Bravíssimo” in 2019.

And it is that as he confesses, since his children came into his life, he manages his time in a different way, because being still very young he knows that he must give them all his love and time.

The actress, born on December 19, 1979, frequently publishes photos with her children.

NATASHA KLAUSS – SARITA ELIZONDO

Sarita Elizondo in “Pasión de gavilanes” was a tender and innocent woman, characteristics that conquered the public (Photo: Telemundo)

When Natasha Klauss, interpreter of Sarita Elizondo, was part of the cast of “Pasión de gavilanes”, she was already the mother of a two-year-old girl named Isabel, the result of her first marriage to actor Víctor Gómez, from whom she separated when the the youngest was months old. She was born in 2001.

The actress remarried Marcelo Grecco, her cousin, in 2003 and from that union she had her second daughter named Paloma, who came to the world in 2009. In 2012, she divorced her husband.

Klauss, born on June 25, 1975, has pointed out that they, despite being completely different, are very close and have become her greatest motivation in this life.

On her social networks, especially on Instagram, the artist uploads photographs of her daughters, showing that they have a very special bond.