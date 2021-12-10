Elon Musk hopes to test Neuralink in humans by 2022

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, spoke in recent days to the vision of Neuralink, his company that develops brain-machine interfaces to connect humans with computers.

The businessman indicated, during the Summit of the Council of CEO of The Wall Street Journal, which took place last Monday night, that they hope to implant microchips in humans by next year. This in order to contribute to the cure of different diseases.

“Neuralink works well in monkeys and we are actually doing a lot of testing and confirming that it is very safe and reliable and that the Neuralink device can be safely removed,” Musk noted.

Risks to civilization, according to Elon Musk

Elon Musk assured that the first human beings in which this technology will be tested will be “people who have serious spinal cord injuries such as tetraplegics, tetraplegics, next year.”

He added that they are waiting for the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for this process.

On the other hand, during his speech, Musk described low population growth as “one of the greatest risks to civilization.”

When asked if that risk was the reason he had so many children (he has six, including a toddler) Musk smiled. “Trying to set a good example,” he said.

