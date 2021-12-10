Elon Musk Said It: Humans May Have a Brain Chip by 2022

Elon Musk, founder of Tesla and SpaceX, has one of the most creative and advanced technological minds today: now, from his company Neuralink, he seeks to create a chip that can be implanted in the human brain .

According to the predictions of Musk, the device is expected to be operational and ready to be implanted by 2022 : the main objective of the entrepreneur is that the chip help people with spinal cord injury regain mobility throughout the body.

In dialogue with The Wall Street Journal, during an online interview for the Media’s CEO Council Conference, Musk maintained that he does not want to make predictions about what the results of the device will be but that all his expectations are directed to being an artifact that generates a functional interface between the human brain and computers. .

Musk’s full interview with The Wall Street Journal can be found in the following tweet:

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk speaks with WSJ’s @JoannaStern at #WSJCEOCouncil https://t.co/OiyO7UJuMz https://t.co/0xUmYBJH9b – The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) December 7, 2021

NEURALINK: ELON MUSK’S NEW BRAIN CHIP

In the interview, the creator of Tesla said: “I think we have the opportunity with Neuralink to restore full-body functionality to someone with a spinal cord injury; I do not want to raise hopes irrationally, but I am more and more convinced that this can be done “.

Musk emphasized that the purpose of this new device would be to help people with reduced mobility or some disability that does not allow them to freely control the movements of their body.

But that is not the only objective of Neuralink: the richest man in the world also argued that, through this brain chip, aims to help solve health problems related to age and neurological damage, whether due to birth, age or a cardiovascular accident .

Musk understands that a chip in the brain can sound scary and dubious to many, which is why emphasized device security and emphasized that the standards for its creation and implementation will be higher than those required by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) .

A DEMONSTRATION IN A MONKEY

Last April, in the framework of a conference in which Elon musk announced the creation of Neuralink, the tycoon shared the video of a monkey that had the chip implanted: in the video you can see how the animal plays Pong, an extremely complicated game, simply with its mind .