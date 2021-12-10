Elon Musk sold more Tesla shares and left a message on Twitter: “I’m thinking of quitting my job.”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the Tesla Gigafactory construction site in Gruenheide, near Berlin, Germany, on August 13, 2021. Patrick Pleul / Pool via Reuters



Elon musk accompanied another revelation that he is ditching more stocks of Tesla Inc. with a joking tweet about quitting their jobs. This Thursday new numbers were known that mark the high demand for workers and the lesser interest of people in accepting formal jobs.

The CEO of Tesla dumped another $ 963 million worth of stock to pay taxes for the exercise of another 2.2 million options, according to regulatory documents Thursday. Now he has dumped $ 11.8 billion worth of stock in five weeks.

The richest man in the world joked then, a couple of hours after the archives were published, that he had found a new calling. “I’m thinking of quitting my job and becoming a full time influencer, what do you think?”, Musk wrote, asking his nearly 66 million followers what they thought of the idea with the acronym in English “wdyt” (What do you think?). He then responded with various laughing emojis.

Shareholders and regulators haven’t always appreciated the humor at Musk’s Twitter sprees. Tesla shares plummeted after it jokingly posted on April Fools’ Day 2018 that the company had gone bankrupt.. Later that year, the United States Securities Commission He sued him for tweets in which he talked about taking Tesla public at a significant price in marijuana culture, something he thought would amuse his then-girlfriend.

Tesla fell 2% to $ 983.90 before the start of regular operations this Friday. The shares are down 18% from the peak reached on November 4, as Musk has dumped them. Last month he told his followers of Twitter that he would follow a poll he did about whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the automaker. Since then, it has disposed of more than 11 million shares.

Musk is now about two-thirds of the way to cut 10% of his direct ownership of shares. If the threshold you refer to includes exercisable options, you will have to dispose of another 6 million or so shares.

The CEO of Tesla and Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is the richest person in the world, with a fortune of 266,000 million dollars that has increased by 110 billion this year, according to the Billionaires Index of Bloomberg.

