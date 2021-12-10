Emelec, without Alexis Zapata and Alejandro Cabeza, against Independiente del Valle | National Championship | sports

Coach Rescalvo confirmed that the injured Colombian midfielder will not recover until Sunday. Forward, meanwhile, will serve a sanction in the final.

Colombian midfielder Alexis Zapata “has been ruled out” for the second leg of LigaPro Serie A 2021, in which Emelec will seek to overcome the series (3-1) at George Capwell Stadiumsaid Ismael Rescalvo, coach of the electrical team.

“Alexis is ruled out for Sunday,” declared the Spanish strategist this Thursday in dialogue with the press, outside the AV stage. Quito, in Guayaquil.

The 26-year-old player suffered an injury in the final minutes of the first leg of the championship definition, last Sunday at the Banco Guayaquil stadium (Quito). That night, the striped Pichincha won 3-1 and Zapata left the field at minute 90 + 4.

The Colombian was announced by Emelec in December 2019 and joined for the 2020 season. In 2021, he has been one of the main elements of the Rescalvo team, playing 24 games (19 as a starter; 1,472 minutes played) and scoring five goals, according to statistics on the Professional League website.

The loss by Zapata joins that of center forward Alejandro Cabeza, who saw the red card in the first leg for serious foul play, in an action disputed by stomping against goalkeeper Moisés Ramírez.

Despite the absences, Rescalvo’s goal is “to make a good game and lift the final” against Independiente. “Like us, we are very excited and convinced, we would love to give the fans an illusion, an enormous joy. We are the highest-scoring team in the championship (60 goals), as locals we are very strong (only one defeat this domestic campaign, in March against October 9). If we add that we will have our fans, it still makes us believe more ”, commented the technical director. (D)