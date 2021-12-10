Epigenomics, key to biomarker identification and ‘epipharmaceutical’ development

DIARIOFARMA | 09.12.2021 – 12:51

The Roche Institute Foundation has focused on this omic science and on the applications and potential it offers in the medicine of the present and the future, through its new ‘Anticipating Report: Epigenomics’, prepared by the Observatory of Trends in Medicine from the future.

The report indicates that, in recent years, it has been possible to correlate epigenetic findings with the development of certain pathologies or with their progression. This, in his opinion, highlights “the great potential of epigenomics in different fields, such as in research for the interpretation of genetic findings, the identification of biomarkers or the development of what is known as ‘epipharmaceuticals’.

“Epigenomics is the science that studies those chemical modifications that occur in the environment of the DNA molecule and that regulate gene expression. At the Roche Institute Foundation we believe that it is important to deepen the knowledge and development of the approaches that will allow the precise identification, analysis and interpretation of the epigenome and that will position epigenomics as a branch of knowledge with great potential to contribute to the Medicine of the Future is more personalized and precise, ”says Consuelo Martín de Dios, managing director of the Roche Institute Foundation.

This is corroborated by Federico Plaza, vice president of the Roche Institute Foundation, who affirms that “the knowledge derived from the study of the epigenome allows us to understand and, in the future, to control the mechanisms of regulation of gene expression, facilitating a substantial approach to Precision Personalized Medicine ”.

Manel Esteller, director of the Josep Carreras Leukemia Research Institute, ICREA Research Professor, Professor of Genetics at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Barcelona and coordinator of the Epigenomics report, assures that “at present there are various applications of the epigenomics in clinical practice, either as disease biomarkers or epigenetic drugs. This type of drug has shown a great effect in the field of Oncology, getting the tumor cell to return to a normal stage, especially in blood cancers such as leukemias, lymphomas and also in sarcomas ”.

Currently, many of the potential applications of the knowledge derived from the study of epigenomics are in the research and development phase, with oncology being a field in which the translation of epigenomics into clinical practice is a reality. However, despite the fact that this area is where the most advances have been made, it has been shown that the epigenome plays a fundamental role in the development of different pathologies, such as neurodegenerative, metabolic or rare diseases.

“Today there are already about four epigenetic tests approved for clinical use. In addition to their effectiveness, it is important to highlight that they involve minimal expense, in the sense that a drug is being selected that will have an effect and, therefore, will ultimately reduce the cost to the health of the patient ”, explains Manel Esteller.

In addition, new discoveries and technological advances will allow, in the future, on the one hand, to deepen the knowledge of the epigenome thanks to single cell techniques, and on the other hand, to combine epigenomics with advanced therapy strategies, such as gene editing, to lead to promising epigenomic editing techniques.

Thus, as it is a developing area of ​​knowledge, it must face a series of challenges for its translation into clinical practice. Some examples of these limitations and barriers are the high complexity of this new information code, the need to advance technologies for its study, or the difficulty in validating the clinical relevance of the findings in this field.

However, the prospects regarding the possibilities it offers are promising and it is already possible to envision a future in which new applications will be developed thanks to the combination of this omic with, for example, advanced therapies for the development of editing techniques. of the epigenome, which allow individualizing therapeutic strategies.

