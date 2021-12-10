Erika Buenfil revealed what she will do if her son looks for his father, Ernesto Zedillo Jr.

Erika Buenfil assured that she would be happy to accompany her son in his decisions (Photo: Televisa)

Nicholas, the son of Erika Buenfil So far he would not have shown interest in meeting his father, the son of former Mexican president Ernesto ZedilloHowever, the actress said she was prepared if the moment comes when father and son want to have a meeting.

When it was revealed who the father of Erika Buenfil’s son is, the actress was involved in a strong controversy, but after that time, she has been willing to speak openly about not only Nicolás, but also her relationship with Ernesto Zedillo Junior.

Now the protagonist of Beat the past He spoke openly about his plans for the day when Nico want to meet your father.

Although the actress on this occasion was reserved about it, she revealed that her son he knows well who his dad isWell, it is a topic that he has discussed with him, but it is an “insider” topic.

Nicolás is currently 16 years old and it is unknown if he has ever had an encounter with his father (Photo: Instagram / @ erikabuenfil50)

“That is a theme of him, it is (a theme) from home completely. I am no longer anyone. That is a very personal issue, it is something from our personal life. He knows perfectly who he is, but it’s something from inside“Buenfil commented for the program All for women.

She added that for Nicolás’s age, she considers that this issue completely concerns him and as a mother she is willing to accompany him in his decisions, since meeting Ernesto Zedillo Jr. is only part of his concerns and is natural.

“I don’t hold many grudges and the truth is his life. I think you have the right to knock on doors as many times as necessary and even take it myself. He has no crime, he is not a bad person and if he has concerns, let him have them and you have all my permission and go ahead. It is a subject already of him. What he decides, you will have my full supportErika added.

Erika assured that she is willing to accompany Nicolás to see his father if he seeks that, because he will not deny it (Photo: Instagram / @ erikabuenfil50)

The protagonist of Marisol She confessed in an interview with Yordi Rosado that she became pregnant with Zedillo Jr. 16 years ago by surprise, because at first she refused to have any kind of relationship with Ernesto, since the age difference was very large.

After much insistence on the part of the former president’s son, he and Buenfil coincided at a party and from that moment they began to know each other, and soon after she realized that she was pregnant.

Despite the fact that when Zedillo gave him the news about his future first-born he assured that he would be pending in case she or Nicolás needed something, He even changed his cell phone in order not to see the actress again.

Erika had Nicolás shortly after meeting Ernesto Zedillo Jr., and she did not expect to get pregnant because it had only been a meeting and she protected herself with contraceptives (Photo: Instagram / @ erikabuenfil50)

However, she confessed that does not hold a grudge against his former partner, because she gave her the best gift that any of her boyfriends had given her and she will always feel grateful with the arrival of Nicolás in her life.

“I to that man … I will always wish you blessings, because the best gift from any boyfriend that I could have had, he gave it to me … the gift that Ernesto gave me, He never bothered me, he walked away, but he did not screw my life, he is my son’s father and gave me the most wonderful being in the world, I’m always going to wish him the best Despite how he has behaved at the time, he will know his reasons ”, said the actress in an interview with Yordi Rosado.

