Ex-bunnies explore the dark side of the Playboy empire

(CNN) – Four years after Hugh Hefner’s death, people around him have begun to share what they say was real life within the Playboy empire.

The upcoming A&E Network documentary series “Secrets of Playboy” includes interviews with “colleagues, executives, fellow players and employees of all levels of the brand” who “share the full story of what the game really was like. life in the world of Playboy, “according to the channel.

In a clip from the show, model Holly Madison, who became famous as one of Hefner’s multiple blonde girlfriends between 2001 and 2008, said that she “broke down” under pressure “to be made to feel like I needed to look exactly like everyone else. the others”.

He said he cut his hair long to try to look different, which didn’t go well for him.

“[Hefner] he went crazy, “he recalled.” He was yelling at me and he said it made me look old and tough and in bad taste. “

Jonathan Baker, a friend of Hefner’s, confirmed in the clip that the Playboy mogul was upset about the makeover.

“I remember when he cut his hair,” Baker said. “He was very unhappy about that. Yes, his world.”

Bridget Marquardt, another girlfriend who co-starred with Madison on Channel E! The reality series “The Girls Next Door,” which focused on Hefner’s relationship with them and his other girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson, also spoke about the tension.

“Hef was pretty harsh in the way he said things to Holly,” Marquardt said. “It was very frustrating to live every day, all the drama that was happening and the tensions.”

Hefner died in 2017 at the age of 91.

CNN has reached out to Playboy for comment.

“Secrets of Playboy” premieres January 24 on A&E.