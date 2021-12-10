Fans get up early in line for Bad Bunny concert

For the last concert that Bad Bunny offered in Puerto Rico in March 2019, Raymond, a 26-year-old young man who did not want to say his last name, had to settle for watching the show through a transmission on his cell phone, since he was working.

On this occasion, he wanted to make sure that nothing is lost, and was the first to arrive this morning at the gates of the Hiram Bithorn stadium for the first of the two concerts that the artist will give tonight: “It was at six in the morning at the gate, ”he said.

“I wanted to have the full experience,” added the young man, who assures that he does not idolize Bad Bunny because “I do not idolize anyone”, but that his achievements fill him with pride.

Raymond maintained that he identifies with the interpreter for being of the same age, for having grown up with the same experiences with music and art and because he believes that Bad Bunny achieved a great fusion of different musical influences.

The young man from Juncos and who works as a graphic artist got up at 4:30 am, prepared a package with food, water and other supplies and was surprised to find himself alone when he arrived at the gates of the stadium on Roosevelt Avenue, in Hato King.

An hour after Raymond, Hector Rivera, 28, arrived from Naranjito and who does not hide that his devotion to the so-called Bad Rabbit has no limits. “I did not understand my mother’s fanaticism for Chayanne until I became a Bad Bunny fan,” Rivera confessed.

“Every time I see Bad Bunny being number one somewhere, I say to myself ‘I’m from where he is from’, that makes me proud,” he added.

Around noon, about 200 people were already lining up in front of the stadium whose doors will open at 2:00 pm The weather was cloudy, but the rain subsided.

Bad Bunny presents today and tomorrow before some 70,000 people his concerts “P FKN R” for which the production assures that it invested about $ 10 million. The event will be broadcast simultaneously to the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, also in two shows that are almost entirely sold out.