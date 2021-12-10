FBI Arrests Puerto Rico Mayor for Corruption; photos are filtered receiving money

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested the mayor of Guaynabo and president of the Federation of Mayors of Puerto Rico, Ángel Pérez, on Thursday for alleged public corruption.

Pérez, a member of the New Progressive Party who had held the position since 2017, was arrested at his home, according to reports from his political training.

The deputy mayor of Guaynabo, Luisa Colom García, said in a statement that the news of the arrest “shocks them greatly” and recalled that Pérez “is assisted by the presumption of innocence.”