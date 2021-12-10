Fernando Bécquer on the accusations of sexual abuse: ‘I don’t believe anything, I believe in the Revolution’

The Cuban musician Fernando Bécquer denied on Thursday the accusations of sexual abuse of five women against him and said that they are slander.

“I don’t believe anything, I believe in the Revolution”said Bécquer at the end of a concert in Havana.

“I don’t give it credibility. I don’t know what they’re talking about. I do not know, especially when it is a slander that they are doing to me. I’m not going to answer“, said the musician to the independent journalists who attended his concert at the Artehabana Cultural Center.

In the Bécquer concert there were no more than 20 people, in addition to the workers of the center. The troubadour Raúl Torres played his song dedicated to the late Fidel Castro, one of which has earned him the title of “necrotrovador” for singing to the dead.

Those present shouted to the journalists “Long live Fidel! Long live the Revolution!” by indication of Raúl Torres. The “necrotrovador” is one of the artists who publicly supported Bécquer.

The troubadour Lilliana H. Balance, Any Cruz and other Cubans who only identified themselves as Claudia, Silvia and Patricia told the magazine The sneeze the episodes of sexual abuse committed by Fernando Bécquer.

The Cuban feminist magazine Tense Wings showed on Facebook his solidarity “with the young victims of sexual abuse by the troubadour Fernando Bécquer. We demand that the case be brought to justice and that the damage caused does not go unpunished. We also condemn the complicit attitudes and misogynistic pronouncements of some members of his union. “

The platform I do believe you Cuba affirmed: “Any, Lilliana, Claudia, Silvia, Patricia and other women who have decided to break the silence and publicly denounce the troubadour Fernando Bécquer, WE BELIEVE THEM and support them in this tough process that they have started.”

“The Cuban State, with all its legal apparatus, should initiate an ex officio investigation into the public complaints made against Fernando Bécquer, for crimes ranging from child sexual abuse, sexual assault, lewd abuse to rape, according to the current Penal Code. The crimes he is accused of are serious enough for the authorities to investigate in compliance with current Cuban laws and their international commitments to protect children, adolescents and women. It is time to demonstrate in practice the political will of the State, “said the platform.

I do believe you Cuba made other recommendations such as remove Fernando Bécquer from public life while the complaints against him are investigated, and asked the government institutions for the protection of women, children and adolescents to be activated together with the Prosecutor’s Office.

The The Attorney General of Cuba published a statement on Thursday to defend the actions of the Revolution before violence against women. The statement is published just when social networks discuss the case of the sexual abuse of Fernando Bécquer.

The note from the Prosecutor’s Office concluded with a sentence of Fidel Castro: “Women constitute a true army at the service of the Revolution …The woman is a Revolution within the Revolution… When men fight in a town and women can fight, these towns are invincible, and the woman of this town is invincible. “