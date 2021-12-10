Firefighters and police donate toys for children in San José – Telemundo Bay Area 48

Three organizations Cassel, Mayfair and Plata Arroyo came together to collect toys and make Christmas happy for the children of the Mayfair community in San José, one of which was most affected by the pandemic.

Despite the initiative, on Tuesday when they searched the donation box located in the Mayfair Community Center, they found only 12 toys, something that caused sadness and concern among the organizers of the drive.

However, after Telemundo 48 and NBC Bay Area covered the initiative, firefighters, police officers and residents got down to work and began making donations.

“The police, the firefighters are responding to our call, and we thank them infinitely,” said Guadalupe González, president of the Mayfair Neighborhood Association.

On Thursday San Jose firefighters arrived at the Mayfair Community Center with bags full of toys.

“We know there is a great need throughout the city. But thank you for being the center of attention to be able to help this community, ”said Christopher Salcido, president of the Northern California Firefighters Organization.

Local 230 Fire Union also came to deliver a check for $ 500.

The San José Police Department will make a similar contribution and a local school started a drive.

At least $ 3,000 was given to the organization.