five options to keep the floor of the house always clean

Sweeping has become a task of the past for many people since robot vacuum cleaners were around, some even with a mop function to leave surfaces as clean and shiny as possible. Over time, more and more manufacturers have joined the sector and a good variety of proposals is available. These are some of the most recommended robot vacuum cleaners.





Vacuum robots

We start the list with the Proscenic 850T (179.25 euros, RRP of 239 euros), a robot vacuum cleaner that also has the function of scrubbing. With a powerful 3,000Pa suction, it can suck up dust, hair and debris.

It has three adjustable levels to meet the demands of users. It has a tank for solids of 500 ml and one of 300 ml for liquids since it can perform Four cleaning modes: Sweep, Vacuum, Mop and Scrub. Its IPNAS 2.0 smart cleaning system provides real-time positioning and a floor plan of the apartment / house. It has compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.





Proscenic 850T Robot Vacuum Cleaner and Floor Scrubber

We continue with a proposal from one of the most popular brands in this type of device, Cecotec with his Conga 4690 Ultra (259 euros, RRP of 499 euros), a robot that like the previous one is also capable of sweeping, vacuuming, mopping and scrubbing. With a power of 2,700Pa, Total Surface 2.0 technology allows you to go to recharge and return to the exact point where you left off to completely clean the surface.

The jalisco brush removes more dirt, even that which is not visible at first glance (depending on the brand). Has room management so the user can choose the cleaning order, compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant, and navigation with laser sensor that maps the home to plan a precise route.





We continue with one of the most reliable firms for this type of device and with one of its highest-end proposals, iRobot Roomba 966 (379 euros, RRP of 599 euros). This model has two multi-surface rubber brushes and a high-power suction that can collect even pet hair, something that can be resisted in some alternatives.

Its Dirt Detect technology allows you to detect the dirtiest areas or those that need more care to clean them thoroughly. Its vSLAM navigation system maps the house by ordered rows and when its battery is low, it recharges again and then returns to the point where it left the cleaning. It is compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.





A very sold Amazon model that stands out for its value for money is the Create Netbot S15 (173.95 euros), a robot vacuum and mop that can sweep, vacuum, mop and mop. Available with a wide variety of stickers to customize to suit the user, it also maps while cleaning while detecting obstacles and avoiding stairs or elevated surfaces.

Purifies the air with its double Sponge Clean filter and HEPA filter. It has two large capacity tanks for powder and liquids, each one of 600 ml. Through the app for mobile devices, it can be programmed or started with the Alexa or Google Assistant voice assistants.





We finished with the robot vacuum cleaner iRobot Roomba i3552 (577 euros, RRP of 699 euros), another advanced model of the company that stands out for having a tank in which the device is emptied automatically. The Clean Base allows the robot to be emptied for 60 days. Its suction power is 10 times higher compared to the Roomba 600 series. It has a three-phase cleaning system, with two brushes that adapt to different types of floors and prevent pet hair from tangling.

It has technologies of cheaper models, such as Dirt Detect to detect the dirtiest areas of the home and clean them thoroughly, or the automatic return to base when its charge level is low. It is also compatible with Alexa or Google Assistant voice assistants.





IRobot Roomba i3552 Robot Vacuum Cleaner

