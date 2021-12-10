“Forensic Medicine is going to carry out the examinations to the girl, and to my daughter that they apply what they have to apply to her”

Tegucigalpa. An unfortunate event occurred yesterday morning at the New Jerusalem colony number 2 of Comayagüela.

A little girl died of suffocation by strangulation at the hands of her own mother and this when committing the crime He tried to kill himself by causing small wounds to his neck with a knife, according to the woman’s father.

The victim was identified as Mía Monserrat Molina Álvarez (3 years old). The woman who would have killed her daughter was identified as Deysi Estefanía Álvarez Montoya (22), who for unknown reasons would have committed the condemnable crime.

Agents of the National Police arrived at the scene of the crime and captured the woman, who will be charged by the Prosecutor’s office from parricide.

Santos Pedro Alvarez, grandfather of the baby and father of Deysi, very dismayed commented that the girl was with her mother because he had left for the center of Tegucigalpa, since the father of the minor works in San Pedro Sula.

Suddenly he received a call from an uncle of the baby, so he tried to communicate with his daughter, but he did not answer the call. When he got home he asked him what had happened and Deysi Estefania He answered absolutely nothing.

Justice

“Forensic Medicine he is going to carry out the exams to the girl, and to my daughter that they apply what they have to apply to her ”, declared the dismayed grandfather.

As it was known, the minor’s grandmother found little Mia already lifeless in the living room of the humble home, so she proceeded to look for the girl’s mother, but was surprised that she had locked herself in a room, presumably in order to kill himself.

Relatives and neighbors arrived on the scene who did not understand what happened, as they described the girl as a healthy and happy little girl and her mother as a responsible woman.