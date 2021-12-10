Full of memories and experiences Bad Bunny Museum

His white Bugatti, numerous awards and several of the outfits used on magazine covers and music videos make up part of the exhibition of the urban performer Bad Bunny at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum, in San Juan.

The museum created in his name serves as a prelude to his concert “P FKN R” at the Hiram Bithorn Stadium, where tonight he will present the first of the two shows.

As part of the exhibition, in addition to the Bugatti that he used in the video for the Bichiyal theme, the room was recreated that simulates the scenery of several of the videos of the songs from the YHLQMDLG album (2020).

On display is the Bugatti that Benito Martínez Ocasio, Bad Bunny’s real name, used for the Bichiyal video. ( David Villafane / Staff )

Two giant inflatables of his face, one of them with a chorrera as a tongue, allusive to one of the typical poses of the mop, are added to the collection, which includes an inflatable tennis shoe in reference to his collaboration with the Adidas brand.

The chorrera alludes to one of the iconic poses of the Puerto Rican interpreter. ( David Villafane / Staff )

Meanwhile, dozens of fans continue on the outskirts waiting their turn to see their idol, who last performed in concert as a soloist in 2019 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in Puerto Rico.

An area with food trucks in the Plaza de la Independencia, as well as a kiosk with memorabilia of the urban artist, are part of the entertainment alternatives prior to the concert.

Muralists are on the outskirts of the Hiram Bithorn stadium in anticipation of the second musical event that takes place on the island. ( David Villafane / Staff )

The expectation about the novelty and surprise that the “Bad Rabbit” show will bring increases as 8:30 pm approaches, the time scheduled for the first meeting with the artist.

Last night on his social networks he shared the suggestion to arrive early and follow the security measures, especially those related to the health protocol for COVID-19.

“The concert starts at 8:00 pm. But we want everyone to be able to have time to enjoy themselves, and it is a process, “he wrote.