General Medicine student of the UCR obtains better qualification in test for clinical fields • University Weekly

It is about David Villafranco, 23 years old, who obtained a 94 as a note. Of the 1,027 applicants from universities across the country, a total of 787 won it, representing a passing rate of 76.6%.

The best score in the standardized test of basic medical knowledge (IFOM, for its acronym in English) was achieved this year by the General Medicine student of the University of Costa Rica (UCR) David Villafranco, 23 years old, which gave him the It allows to have an insured place to take the last year of career in the health establishments of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS).

«Since I took the exam on November 10, one wanted to know the grade as soon as possible so as not to be with that concern. Today I got up early thinking that the results were already published, I looked in the archive for my super nervous ID, and when I saw the note I felt super happy and proud of my performance in the test. I feel that the effort paid off, “said Villafranco.

The young man, a resident of Moravia, indicated that the test is dense, since it evaluates all the contents on General Medicine that they have seen during the race; however, during the preparation they had support from the UCR.

«It requires studying a lot due to the amount of information that is evaluated. There are 160 questions in 4 hours, which is very tedious and tiring. (…). The School of Medicine has provided us students, apart from resources with which to study, practice sessions and mock questions similar to those that appear in the exam with specialists from each area. This is enriching for one as a student “, mentioned Villafranco, who in the future would like to obtain a specialization in Internal Medicine, and a subspecialty in Intensive Care

In total, the UCR had a promotion of 99%, because of the 83 students who took the test, only one failed it.

“It has been a great team effort of all the teachers of the School of Medicine, of all the innovation that we have been doing and that we have maintained the quality,” said the director of the School of Medicine of the UCR, Lizbeth Salazar, who He also stressed that these good results are the result of the investment of public funds by the institution.

These tests were carried out in the month of November. From Of the 1,027 applicants, a total of 787 won it, which represents a 76.6% approval rate.

In addition, 87 applicants obtained the International Certificate of Knowledge in Basic Clinical Sciences for excellence in their grades. It involves 35 students from UCR, 35 from UCIMED, 8 from UNIBE, 5 from the Hispano-American University, 2 from the Latina University and 2 from UACA.

For the director of CENDEISSS Juan Carlos Esquivel, “the success achieved by the students is important because the IFOM is an internationally standardized test, highly recognized and highly demanding to measure knowledge in the basic areas of general medicine.”

“We are very happy because the passing rate is the highest in recent years and fortunately we have clinical fields for all the students who have passed,” added Esquivel.

The previous year, due to the pandemic crisis, the test was not carried out, which increased the number of students who applied it during 2021.

The 787 students who passed the IFOM will enter their clinical fields in January.