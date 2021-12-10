Gio Savarese is reunited with New York, where the American dream began

Sports Writing, Dec 10 (EFE) .- Venezuelan Giovanni Savarese, Portland Timbers coach, will meet New York, where his American dream began 31 years ago, when he received New York City FC this Saturday in the MLS final .

Savarese, according to Coaches’ Voice, arrived from Venezuela at the age of 19 to New York without speaking English, but convinced by a friend that he could get a university scholarship to play soccer.

After persuading his father, Savarese went to New York and got two universities to notice him, in the end he decided on Long Island University where he studied marketing.

From that moment on, New York has been part of his career. He was first a member of MetroStar, one of the founders of MLS in 1996 and in which he shone as a forward.

Later, in 2012, his first opportunity on the bench was in the second stage of the New York Cosmos, with which he played five finals and won three titles in the National American Soccer League, a category below the MLS.

In 2021, life put him back in front of New York when he faced the city’s team, New York City FC, against which he will seek his first title as a coach in the American League, and the second with Portland, with which in 2020 he won the MLS is Back, a quick tournament played after the pandemic hiatus.

Commanded by Chilean Felipe Mora, Portland’s top scorer in the regular phase with 11 goals, Colombians Dairon Asprilla, Santiago Moreno and brothers Diego and Yimmi Chará, the Timbers were fourth in the western conference in the regular phase.

In the final phase, Savarese’s team eliminated Minnesota United FC in the quarterfinals, West-leading Colorado Rapids in the semifinals, and were crowned division champions by beating Real Salt Lake.

However, Savarese will face New York City FC, led by Argentine Valentin Castellanos, the MLS scoring champion with 19 touchdowns.

City, which makes its debut in a League final, also has other Latin figures such as the Paraguayan Jesús Medina, the Peruvian Alexander Callens and the Argentine Maximiliano Morález.

Norwegian City strategist Ronny Deila has the responsibility of giving a New York team its first MLS championship. The one that has come closest is the New York Red Bulls, who lost a final in 2008.

To reach the final, New York City FC finished in fourth place in the eastern standings, eliminated Atlanta United in the quarterfinals, in the semifinals the best team of the regular phase, the New England Revolution, and won their conference at the expense of the Philadelphia Union.

